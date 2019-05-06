MILWAUKEE — A long night and day of travel for the Washington Nationals got even worse when they wasted a pair of leads, made four errors and lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Monday night at Miller Park.
The Nationals’ charter flight was delayed eight hours as the plane sat on the tarmac at Philadelphia because of mechanical problems Sunday night after a 7-1 defeat to the Phillies. They finally got off the plane about 3 a.m. and returned to their hotel, then headed to Milwaukee on Monday and arrived after noon.
Washington led 2-0 in the first and 3-2 in the seventh, but Milwaukee rallied to extend its winning streak to four. Catcher Kurt Suzuki made two errors, and shortstop Carter Kieboom and pitcher Tony Sipp made one each.
Ben Gamel, Christian Yelich and Yasmani Grandal hit consecutive singles off Dan Jennings (0-2) starting the seventh, with Grandal driving in the tying run. Jesús Aguilar hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off Wander Suero. Gamel, who had three hits, added a run-scoring single against Sipp in the eighth.
Álex Claudio (1-1) won despite allowing a home run by Adam Eaton that put Washington ahead 3-2 in the seventh.
Junior Guerra struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save.
Washington’s Max Scherzer reached double digits in strikeouts for the third time this season and increased his total to 72 in eight starts. He allowed two runs — one earned — and six hits in six innings, striking out 10 and walking one. Scherzer threw a season-high 112 pitches, escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in his final inning when he struck out Orlando Arcia on a foul tip, then got pinch hitter Ryan Braun to ground out
Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacín allowed two runs and three hits in five innings, including Howie Kendrick’s two-run homer in the first for the Nationals.
Mike Moustakas hit an RBI single in the bottom half on a line drive off the glove of leaping Kieboom, and Milwaukee tied the score in the second when Kieboom allowed Gamel’s two-out grounder to bounce off him for an error that let Aguilar score from third.
Peralta: Starter or reliever?
Is an “opener” the solution for Freddy Peralta’s trouble in the first inning?
The Brewers were at least considering it.
Peralta is expected to pitch at some point in tonight’s against the Nationals at Miller Park, manager Craig Counsell said, though the club was still listing “TBA” among its probable pitchers as the series began. It’s Peralta’s day to pitch, but his spot in the starting rotation was called into question after he allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits in four innings against the Rockies earlier in this homestand.
Colorado scored four runs in the first inning, when Peralta’s opponents have slashed .464/.559/.964 while scoring 15 first-inning runs on 13 hits and four walks in five games. In his 20 career appearances that included work in the first inning, Peralta has allowed 28 earned runs in the opening frame.
After trying other tactics to get Peralta past that inning, having a “reliever” start the game was raised as an option.
“We’re allowed to do that, yeah,” Counsell said.
But are they likely to do it?
“It’s on the table,” Counsell said. “We need him to pitch [Tuesday], for sure.”
From the infirmary
Nationals first baseman Matt Adams, placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, had an MRI that revealed a slightly sprained ledt shoulder. ... Dodgers catcher Yan Gomes was hit on a left arm by a Chacín pitch in the first inning, then left for a pinch hitter in the third. ... Dodgers left fielder Andrew Stevenson left in the fourth due to back spasms. ... Dodgers third baseman Anthony Rendon (bruised left elbow) is expected to be activated today.