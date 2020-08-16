Brewers beat Cubs for third straight game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Ryan Braun drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning and Orlando Arcia finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to a season-high three games with a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Luis Urias notched his second-consecutive three-hit game for Milwaukee, including a triple to lead off the fifth that set the stage for Arcia's first home run of the season, a two-run shot off Jon Lester that gave the Brewers a 5-3 lead.

Josh Lindblom gave up three runs in the first inning before settling in and striking out eight over five innings. He hit Wilson Contreras with a 2-0 slider to open the sixth then walked Kyle Schwarber before being replaced by Eric Yardley, who later gave up a tying two-run single to Jason Kipnis.

Chicago starter Jon Lester went six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits without a walk while striking out five. Jason Adam (0-1) took over in the seventh and allowed a leadoff triple to Arcia, who scored when Braun singled off Adam's next pitch.

Devin Williams (2-1) and David Phelps preserved the lead, combining for five strikeouts in the seventh and eighth innings, while Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.