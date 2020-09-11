Brewers beat Cubs 1-0 in series opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Opening a crucial homestand that could decide their playoff fate, the Milwaukee Brewers needed an ace-like performance from Brandon Woodruff.

The right-hander tied his career-high with 12 strikeouts and allowed just one hit over seven shutout innings, and Ryan Braun drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth as the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 Friday night at Miller Park.

Christian Yelich had struck out three times before starting the Brewers' rally with a walk against Rowan Wick to lead off the ninth. He moved to third on Jedd Gyorko's single and, after Chicago turned to reliever Jeremy Jeffress, came home on Braun's fly ball.

While Woodruff was mowing down the Cubs' lineup, Chicago left-hander Jon Lester was doing the same to a Brewers offense that had scored a season-high 19 runs in its last game.

Lester allowed three hits and struck out eight over six scoreless innings for the Cubs (26-20).

Avisail Garcia accounted for two of those hits but his base-running gaffe in the fifth cost the Brewers (20-22) one of their best scoring chances.