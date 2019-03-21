Try 3 months for $3
Eric Thames bats, AP photo

Brewers' Eric Thames bats during a spring training  game earlier in March  month in Phoenix.

 SUE OGROCKI, ASSPCOATED PRESS

Trailing 2-0 through five innings, the Milwaukee Brewers scored all of their runs over the next three innings to beat the San Diego Padres 10-7 in Peoria, Arizona on Wednesday.

Manny Pina’s solo home run and Ben Gamel’s two-run homer highlighted the sixth inning, while Eric Thames hit a two-run shot in the eighth.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff gave up three runs on four hits and struck out eight in 5⅔ innings.

Wil Myers had a two-run homer for San Diego. Matt Strahm allowed two hits and a walk in five scoreless innings.

