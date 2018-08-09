MILWAUKEE — Welcome to the big leagues, Brett Kennedy.
Nowhere Kennedy pitched this year prepared him for what he faced Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames hit consecutive first-inning homers to spoil Kennedy’s major league debut and propel the Brewers to an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres at Miller Park.
Kennedy, who was 10-0 in 16 starts at Class AAA El Paso before being called up Monday, was tagged for six runs on 11 hits in four innings.
“We were trying to be aggressive within the strike zone, kind of go after him right away,” Aguilar said through a translator. “He even surprised us because he was throwing a little harder than all the reports said. We knew he had a really good record down below in Triple-A, but it’s a little different up here. We were just trying to be aggressive with everything he threw in the zone.”
Kennedy became the first pitcher in major league history to allow three consecutive home runs in his first big league inning. According to STATS, Inc., Kennedy is the third pitcher to allow homers to three straight batters in his debut, along with Bill Fulton (New York Yankees) in 1987 and Tyler Thornburg (Brewers) in 2012.
The Brewers entered the game with the ninth-most home runs in the majors.
Five homers by five players tied a franchise record. It was the first time the Brewers hit three consecutive homers since May 9, 2015 at Detroit (Ryan Braun, Adam Lind, Aramis Ramirez). According to STATS, Inc, it was the first time the Brewers had three consecutive home runs at home.
Kennedy, who turned 24 on Saturday, allowed another run in the second inning before getting through his final two innings surrendering just two more singles. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth having thrown 86 pitches.
Orlando Arcia and Christian Yelich also homered for the Brewers, giving them a season-high five. Hunter Renfroe had a two-run shot for San Diego.
Jhoulys Chacin (11-4) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions.
“We got the early lead and then he put up a bunch of zeroes, which just takes a little wind out of the sails of the opponent, obviously, and we tacked on a couple more runs as well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He pitched a good game. It was kind of what we’ve seen from Jhoulys all year.”
Kennedy retired Yelich on a groundout to open the game, but the next seven hitters reached. Lorenzo Cain singled to right and advanced to third on Mike Moustakas’ opposite-field bloop single down the left-field line.
Aguilar then drove a 3-2 pitch the other way over the right-field wall for his team-leading 28th home run. Shaw followed with his 23rd homer and Thames added his 16th to put the Brewers up 5-0.
Kennedy, who had allowed just six homers in 89⅓ innings in the Pacific Coast League, then allowed singles to Erik Kratz and Orlando Arcia before retiring the next two hitters.
“Not too many butterflies but I was amped up,” Kennedy said. “The ball was coming out pretty good. I didn’t locate some pitches. I threw a good pitch to Aguilar but he put a good swinging on it and hit a home run. I think I tried doing a little too much after that on those next two home runs. After that, I kind of settled down a little bit and started making some pitches.”
The Brewers made it 6-0 in the second on singles by Cain and Aguilar and Shaw’s sacrifice fly.
San Diego pushed across run in the fifth. Austin Hedges singled and Freddy Galvis walked. Chacin then snagged Franmil Reyes’ scorching liner and doubled Galvis off first. Hedges came around on Cory Spangenberg’s single under the glove of first baseman Aguilar.
Arcia answered in the bottom half with his third homer, a two-out solo shot to center. It was his first homer since April 19, spanning 55 games and 182 plate appearances for a career-long homerless streak.
Renfroe’s two-run homer in the sixth, his 11th, cut the lead to 7-3, but Yelich countered with his 18th homer to open the bottom half.
Padres manager Andy Green said he was encouraged by the way Kennedy responded after the first inning.
“He was probably a little amped up and a little less command than he’s had than he’s had over the course of the season,” Green said. “He’s been so pinpoint for most of the season. I actually thought the pitch to Aguilar was a tip-your-cap swing a guy just makes from time to time. Then missed over the middle to some good left-handed hitters. But we saw who he was over the last couple innings. We saw a guy settled in, dialed in, locating his fastball very well. He pitched effectively.“
Up next
Padres left-hander Robbie Erlin (2-3, 3.34) will make his fourth start of the season on Thursday afternoon, to go with 27 relief appearances. He made one start in May and another in June, before starting Aug. 2 against the Cubs, allowing one run in five innings for his ninth career victory as a starter.
The Brewers will send out right-hander Junior Guerra (6-7, 3.42), who has not won in four starts since July 8. He has allowed 15 earned runs in 22 innings over that span. Guerra has a 2.55 ERA in 13 starts at Miller Park, compared with 4.97 on the road