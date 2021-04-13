Brewers' bats quiet in testy loss to Cubs

Kimbrel then worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn his third save. Pedro Strop (1-0) earned the win with one inning of shutout relief.

Milwaukee collected just three hits. The Brewers' only runs came on Luis Urías’ two-run homer in the second off Alec Mills, who was pressed into duty because scheduled starter Kyle Hendricks wasn’t feeling well.

Cubs officials said they scratched Hendricks out of an abundance of caution and didn’t specify the nature of the right-hander’s health issues. Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver have tested positive for COVID-19. Ross said before Tuesday’s game that none of his players have tested positive.

“We were trying to get him tested and making sure we did test him, it came back negative,” Ross said after the game. “But it just really falls in line with everybody else. ... Anybody with a little something right now, we're going to scratch and get him out of here.”

The Brewers wasted a fine performance from Woodruff, who struck out six and allowed just one run and three hits in six innings.