Brewers await Braves in NL Division Series

MILWAUKEE — Their flight from St. Louis had just landed when the Milwaukee Brewers learned they will be facing the Atlanta Braves when the NL Division Series gets underway next Friday at American Family Field.
The matchup was set Thursday night when the Braves clinched their fourth consecutive NL East title with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, an impressive feat for a team that was beset by devastating injuries to several key players and didn’t even get above .500 until Aug. 6.
“Give them credit,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday before the Brewers took on the defending World Series champion Dodgers in Los Angeles. “They’ve had a great second half. When you lose a great player like (Ronald) Acuña, in a lot of seasons that changes things, but they almost got better after that which is just a real credit to everybody involved in the organization.”
Acuña, a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, was lost for the season in July when he suffered a complete tear of his right ACL. The team had already lost starting pitcher Mike Soroka for the season to a torn Achilles while All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies also missed a month because of a bone bruise and outfielder Marcell Ozuna did not return to the team after a May arrest for an altercation with his wife.
Instead of folding, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos went all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring outfielders Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler. The trio has combined for 45 home runs and 90 RBIs since arriving and the Braves, who were 51-54 and five games back of the New York Mets at the deadline, have gone 35-18 since.
“They made significant (additions) at the trade deadline,” Counsell said. “Powerful bats in Soler, Duvall, Rosario. That’s made a big difference for their offense.”
The teams split their six-game regular season series. Atlanta took two of three from the Brewers in mid-May at American Family Field while Milwaukee returned the favor during a visit to Truist Park at the end of July.
Tellez, Strickland return
First baseman Rowdy Tellez returned to the team but will get another day before he’s activated from the 10-day injured list.
Tellez spent the last two days on a quick minor league rehab assignment in Nashville where he went 2-for-6 with two walks, a home run and three RBIs.
“We’ll activate him (Saturday) and he’ll play (Saturday),” Counsell said. “He had a good night last night. Five at-bats. Played two straight nights, did well. He was on base a bunch so he had to run the bases a bunch. Everything is going good.”
Acquired from Toronto on July 6, Tellez batted .270/.329/.474 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs and an .803 OPS before straining his right patella during the Brewers’ combined no-hitter against Cleveland on Sept. 11.
Right-hander Hunter Strickland also rejoined the team after missing a few days to join his wife for the birth of their daughter. Right-hander Miguel Sanchez was optioned to Class AAA to clear space for Strickland on the active roster.
Road warriors
The Brewers arrived in Los Angeles with a franchise-record 50 road victories this season. At 50-28, they own the second-best road record in all of baseball.
“We had a little challenge earlier in the year of 45 road wins among the coaching staff,” Counsell said. “We passed that a little ways ago but to get to 50, that’s a big number on the road. It’s not easy to do. I think it’s a sign of our consistency this year that we’re able to do good things, home and road, but we’ve played well on the road this year. We’ve played really, really well on the road.”
In addition to the best road record in franchise history, the Brewers need to win two games this weekend to set a record for most victories in a season. The current record of 96 was set by the 2011 and 2018 teams.