Brewers avoid arbitration by reaching deals with pitchers Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided arbitration with their last two remaining eligible players Friday, agreeing to terms with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.

Hader will earn $6.675 million next season while Woodruff will be paid $3,275,000, according to numbers provided by spotrac.com.

Hader was eligible for arbitration for a second straight winter. He qualified early last year as a "Super 2" player. After failing to work out a deal with the team ahead of the deadline, Hader lost his arbitration hearing and was paid $4.1 million instead of the $6.4 million he sought for the 2020 season.

He moved into the closer's role full time last season and recorded 13 saves while going 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 appearances and struck out 31 batters over 19 innings (14.7 strikeouts per 9 innings).

The emergence of right-hander Devin Williams, the NL Rookie of the Year who was dominant in a set-up role ahead of Hader, combined with Hader's salary considerations have made Hader the subject of frequent trade rumors this winter, though the Brewers' asking price for the left-hander is reported to be extremely high.