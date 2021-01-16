Brewers avoid arbitration by reaching deals with pitchers Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided arbitration with their last two remaining eligible players Friday, agreeing to terms with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.
Hader will earn $6.675 million next season while Woodruff will be paid $3,275,000, according to numbers provided by spotrac.com.
Hader was eligible for arbitration for a second straight winter. He qualified early last year as a "Super 2" player. After failing to work out a deal with the team ahead of the deadline, Hader lost his arbitration hearing and was paid $4.1 million instead of the $6.4 million he sought for the 2020 season.
He moved into the closer's role full time last season and recorded 13 saves while going 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 appearances and struck out 31 batters over 19 innings (14.7 strikeouts per 9 innings).
The emergence of right-hander Devin Williams, the NL Rookie of the Year who was dominant in a set-up role ahead of Hader, combined with Hader's salary considerations have made Hader the subject of frequent trade rumors this winter, though the Brewers' asking price for the left-hander is reported to be extremely high.
Woodruff also reached "Super 2" status — given to the top 22% of players with between two and three years of service time — making him eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career. Milwaukee's Opening Day starter last season, Woodruff, 27, went 3-5 in 13 starts but finished with a 3.05 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while striking out 91 batters over 72 2/3 innings.
With Hader and Woodruff signed, the Brewers have committed approximately $67 million to 14 players for the 2021 season. The remaining 28 players currently on Milwaukee's 40-man roster — which has two open spots — are all under team control for next season.
Along with the deadline to exchange figures with arbitration-eligible players, Friday also marked the first day teams could sign international free agents and the Brewers added six players to their organization, including Venezuelan infielder Jackson Chourio.
#Brewers and shortstop Jackson Chourio, #18 on @MLBPipeline’s Top 30 Int’l Prospects list, have made it official. pic.twitter.com/IsmeQZwCxG— Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2021
Chourio, 16, was ranked No. 18 among international prospects by MLBPipeline.com and according to multiple reports, received a $1.9 million signing bonus from Milwaukee. A middle infielder with the speed and athleticism that gives him the potential to play the outfield, Chourio impressed scouts with his strike-zone awareness and his opposite-field power as well as his defensive skills.
The Brewers signed two other Venezuelan infielders, Gregory Barrios and Daniel Guilarte, and outfielders Manuel Vargas and Henry Mendez from the Dominican Republic.
Brewers signing one of the top players in their class, shortstop Daniel Guilarte from Venezuela. https://t.co/ictibaoVvk pic.twitter.com/8BAYfnkwWg— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2021
More Brewers signings today: Manuel Vargas, Erick Reyes, Pedro Riera and Richard Rojas.https://t.co/ictibaoVvk pic.twitter.com/YvlqR5cBvV— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2021
Fave 5: Online sports editor Chris Doyle shares most memorable moments of 2020
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2020. From online sports editor Chris Doyle: The Wisconsin sports world saw some highs and lows during this unprecedented year, and while the cancelations and missed opportunities were beyond frustrating, the jaw-dropping athletic performances and leadership shown in the community have been inspiring.
From the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team stunning Indiana to earn a share of the Big Ten title just days before COVID-19 shut down the sports world, to Milwaukee Brewers fans being so ready for the return of baseball that they (largely) forgave a loss to the Chicago Cubs in the long-delayed opener, to Badgers QB Graham Mertz drawing rave reviews with his magnificent starting debut, here are a few sports moments that lifted our spirits during a difficult year:
With the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team storming back from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Indiana Hoosie…
From J.J. Watt poking fun at his unimpressive high school physique and D'Mitrik Trice pranking teammate Aleem Ford, to Christian Yelich joinin…
Even though the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Cubs 3-0 in their season opener Friday after getting shut down by Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks…
After giving his followers a few insights into the lives of his family's two dogs — Finley and Tex — NFL star J.J. Watt came clean later Satur…
Making his first start for the University of Wisconsin football team, redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had Twitter buzzing Friday ni…