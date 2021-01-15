 Skip to main content
Brewers avoid arbitration after reaching deals with pitchers Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff
Josh Hader - Cubs Brewers

Brewers pitcher Josh Hader recorded 13 saves while going 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 appearances last season after moving into the closer's role full time.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided arbitration with their last two remaining eligible players Friday, agreeing to terms with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.

Hader will earn $6.675 million next season while Woodruff will be paid $3,275,000, according to numbers provided by spotrac.com.

Hader was eligible for arbitration for a second straight winter. He qualified early last year as a "Super 2" player. After failing to work out a deal with the team ahead of the deadline, Hader lost his arbitration hearing and was paid $4.1 million instead of the $6.4 million he sought for the 2020 season.

He moved into the closer's role full time last season and recorded 13 saves while going 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 appearances and struck out 31 batters over 19 innings (14.7 strikeouts per 9 innings).

The emergence of right-hander Devin Williams, the NL Rookie of the Year who was dominant in a set-up role ahead of Hader, combined with Hader's salary considerations have made Hader the subject of frequent trade rumors this winter, though the Brewers' asking price for the left-hander is reported to be extremely high.

Woodruff also reached "Super 2" status — given to the top 22% of players with between two and three years of service time — making him eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career. Milwaukee's Opening Day starter last season, Woodruff, 27, went 3-5 in 13 starts but finished with a 3.05 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while striking out 91 batters over 72 2/3 innings.

With Hader and Woodruff signed, the Brewers have committed approximately $67 million to 14 players for the 2021 season. The remaining 28 players currently on Milwaukee's 40-man roster — which has two open spots — are all under team control for next season.

Along with the deadline to exchange figures with arbitration-eligible players, Friday also marked the first day teams could sign international free agents and the Brewers added six players to their organization, including Venezuelan infielder Jackson Chourio.

Chourio, 16, was ranked No. 18 among international prospects by MLBPipeline.com and according to multiple reports, received a $1.9 million signing bonus from Milwaukee. A middle infielder with the speed and athleticism that gives him the potential to play the outfield, Chourio impressed scouts with his strike-zone awareness and his opposite-field power as well as his defensive skills.

The Brewers signed two other Venezuelan infielders, Gregory Barrios and Daniel Guilarte, and outfielders Manuel Vargas and Henry Mendez from the Dominican Republic.

