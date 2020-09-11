Brewers' Avisail Garcia adjusting to leadoff spot, center field

He carried a slash line of .237/.351/.360 along with two home runs, 14 RBIs and a .710 OPS into Friday's game. The numbers are far below what the Brewers expected when they signed Garcia to a two-year deal with a third-year option. Garcia isn't happy with them and is focused on finishing strong.

"I'm going to try to do my best for these two weeks and try to help my team win," Garcia said. "Let's see what happens. It's no time for excuses. It's time to win games and do our best."

Taylor impressing

Outfielder Tyrone Taylor is making the most of his opportunities and was in the starting lineup for the second straight game Friday.

Recalled from Milwaukee's alternate training camp in Appleton on Sept. 2, Taylor is slashing .385/.429/.846 with a 1.275 OPS in six games. His numbers got a boost with a 4-for-5 effort Wednesday in the Brewers' 19-0 rout of the Tigers. Taylor drove in three runs and hit his first major league home run.

"A game like that's important for any young player," Counsell said. "You feel great for him, you know? It's that first great game for a big leaguer that puts you over a little bit of a hump and gives you some confidence for the last two weeks. He knows he can be a contributor."