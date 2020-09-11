Brewers' Avisail Garcia adjusting to leadoff spot, center field

MILWAUKEE — The last thing Avisail Garcia expected when he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers over the winter was to be the team's everyday center fielder and leadoff batter.
All that changed when Lorenzo Cain's decided to opt out of the remainder of the season in early August due to concerns of the coronavirus. Garcia became the logical candidate to slide over from right field and eventually, as manager Craig Counsell looked to get Garcia's bat going, the veteran outfielder also moved into Cain's spot atop Milwaukee's lineup.
Garcia admits that the transition to center field hasn't been easy.
“It’s been a grind,” García said Friday, prior to Milwaukee's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. “Most of my career, I’ve been playing right field. At right field, you don’t have to run a lot. That’s the big difference between center field and right field. I think I’ve got to cover all the gaps, and playing every day, it’s a grind. But I like to play. I’m a competitive guy. I’m going to play wherever they put me and try to do my best.”
The physical demands of the position have added to the challenge. Garcia has missed time because of injuries over the past few weeks but returned to action earlier in the week when the Brewers visited Detroit and went 3-for-7 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs over two games.
He carried a slash line of .237/.351/.360 along with two home runs, 14 RBIs and a .710 OPS into Friday's game. The numbers are far below what the Brewers expected when they signed Garcia to a two-year deal with a third-year option. Garcia isn't happy with them and is focused on finishing strong.
"I'm going to try to do my best for these two weeks and try to help my team win," Garcia said. "Let's see what happens. It's no time for excuses. It's time to win games and do our best."
Taylor impressing
Outfielder Tyrone Taylor is making the most of his opportunities and was in the starting lineup for the second straight game Friday.
Recalled from Milwaukee's alternate training camp in Appleton on Sept. 2, Taylor is slashing .385/.429/.846 with a 1.275 OPS in six games. His numbers got a boost with a 4-for-5 effort Wednesday in the Brewers' 19-0 rout of the Tigers. Taylor drove in three runs and hit his first major league home run.
"A game like that's important for any young player," Counsell said. "You feel great for him, you know? It's that first great game for a big leaguer that puts you over a little bit of a hump and gives you some confidence for the last two weeks. He knows he can be a contributor."
Milwaukee selected Taylor in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft but the organization has added a number of outfielders since, both in terms of prospects as well as at the major league level. That's part of the reason he's spent the past two seasons in Class AAA, where he hit .274 with 34 home runs and 139 RBIs.
Play it again
Friday marked just the second time this season that Counsell used an identical starting lineup in back-to-back games. The consistency had more to do with Cubs left-handed starter Jon Lester than the season-high 19 runs the lineup produced Wednesday in Detroit.
"We have another left-hander going so it's the same matchups," Counsell said. "We haven't had back-to-back lefties very often this year."
Counsell has used 40 lineups for Milwaukee's first 41 games this season.
On deck
Left-hander Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season Saturday. Anderson has allowed four earned runs over five innings in each of his past two starts and is looking for his first victory since Aug. 24. Against the Cubs, Anderson is 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA in four career starts including one start earlier this season when he took a loss after allowing two runs with five strikeouts over 4⅓ innings. The Cubs plan to start right-hander Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 3.41), who held the Brewers to three hits in a complete-game shutout on Opening Day at Wrigley Field. He has a 2.87 career ERA against Milwaukee.
