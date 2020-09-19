Brewers' alternate training site shut down by positive COVID-19 tests

"We will be able to have players with us tomorrow due to repeated negative tests who are safe to be with our team," Stearns said.

Stearns wasn't sure whether or not action would resume in Appleton before season's end.

"That camp was scheduled to shut down on the 23rd anyway so maybe we'll get a couple of days in but we may just decide to call it," he said.

Braun returns

Ryan Braun was back in the starting lineup, batting third and serving as the designated hitter, after leaving Friday night's game in the third inning with tightness in his lower back.

The same issue kept Braun off the field for nearly a week earlier this month. Because of that, as well as issues with an oblique and infected finger, he'd played in only 30 games before Saturday.

Braun is batting .406 in September with four home runs and 13 RBIs. He credited the recent turnaround to a combination of being healthy while also trying to help the team force its way into the playoffs. Those factors, along with the possibility that this weekend could mark the last time he plays at Miller Park, make it difficult to keep him out of the lineup, but manager Craig Counsell said health will be the primary factor when it comes to Braun's playing time.