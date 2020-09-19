Brewers' alternate training site shut down by positive COVID-19 tests

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have suspended operations at their alternate training site in Appleton after two players and a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said there were only the three positives from that round of testing.
Those individuals who tested positive have not consented to being identified. Stearns said he didn't expect the results to have an impact at the major league level, nor effect the decision-making of who is added to the pool of postseason-eligible players. The deadline to submit that list is Sunday.
"We're very fortunate that the group of players who could potentially be on a postseason roster for us aren't interacting that much with the individuals who have tested positive," Stearns said. "All of them will be tested regularly but at this point, we do not see this impacting player availability for a potential postseason roster."
Teams may name up to 40 postseason-eligible players and those not currently on the major league roster are required to quarantine for the final week of the season.
The Brewers will spend the final week on the road, playing three games in Cincinnati before wrapping up with five games in St. Louis. Stearns said the number of negative results from follow-up testing left him confident in having healthy taxi squad players who won't be a threat to the active roster during this crucial stretch of games.
"We will be able to have players with us tomorrow due to repeated negative tests who are safe to be with our team," Stearns said.
Stearns wasn't sure whether or not action would resume in Appleton before season's end.
"That camp was scheduled to shut down on the 23rd anyway so maybe we'll get a couple of days in but we may just decide to call it," he said.
Braun returns
Ryan Braun was back in the starting lineup, batting third and serving as the designated hitter, after leaving Friday night's game in the third inning with tightness in his lower back.
The same issue kept Braun off the field for nearly a week earlier this month. Because of that, as well as issues with an oblique and infected finger, he'd played in only 30 games before Saturday.
Braun is batting .406 in September with four home runs and 13 RBIs. He credited the recent turnaround to a combination of being healthy while also trying to help the team force its way into the playoffs. Those factors, along with the possibility that this weekend could mark the last time he plays at Miller Park, make it difficult to keep him out of the lineup, but manager Craig Counsell said health will be the primary factor when it comes to Braun's playing time.
"He wants to play," Counsell said. "This is an issue where if he’s able to go, he’s going to go. We just have to judge it like that. The other stuff, I don’t want to be non-sentimental about it, but I think if you can play and help us, then he wants to play. We’ll just treat it like that. I think that’s the best way to think about it, especially when your health is involved."
Gamel sits
Braun was replaced in Friday's game by outfielder Ben Gamel, who left the game a few innings later when he aggravated a quad injury that had been an issue for some time, according to Counsell.
With Gamel unavailable and Braun the DH on Saturday, Tyrone Taylor got the start in right field, alongside Avisail Garcia and Christian Yelich in center and left, respectively.
“We’re hobbled,” Counsell said of the outfield. “But we have Jace (Peterson) who’s played plenty out there, who we’re comfortable with. I don’t think this is that different from a normal part of the season. We’ve got four outfielders right now. You’re going to have an outfielder down at times. We’re fine. We’ve got guys. But we’ve got guys banged up as well.”
On deck
Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-3, 5.26 ERA) will return from the bereavement list and start Sunday in the finale against the Royals. Lindblom had his best performance of the season his last time out, throwing five scoreless innings without walking a batter Monday against the Cardinals. Royals right-hander Brad Keller (4-2, 2.06) is coming off his best outing as well, a five-hit shutout of the Pirates.
