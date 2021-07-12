Brewers All-Stars Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Omar Narvaez in far different place than last season

Burnes isn't unique in that regard. In fact, all five members of Milwaukee's All-Star contingent have had to, in one way or another, redevelop themselves after early success was slowed by challenges that exposed flaws in their game.

Although not to the same extreme as Burnes, right-hander Freddy Peralta also went through a similarly painful 2019 season. Like Burnes, he made his debut a year earlier and earned a spot in the rotation after an impressive rookie campaign only to find himself out of the rotation after he was unable to duplicate his first-year success.

For Peralta, the issue was developing secondary pitches to complement his fastball, which accounted for roughly 78% of his pitches through his first two big league seasons. Last spring, Peralta added a slider to the mix and, after reaping the benefits of that, incorporated a changeup this season.

The results speak for themselves. Peralta is seventh in the NL with a 2.39 ERA, fifth with a 0.989 WHIP and second only to Mets ace Jacob deGrom with 12.398 strikeouts per nine innings.

"His season has been elite," Counsell said. "That's the best way I can describe it."