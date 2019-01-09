The Milwaukee Brewers reached agreement with free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal on a one-year, $18.25 million contract, according to multiple reports late Wednesday night.
The deal is pending a physical.
Grandal, who made $7.9 million last season, turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer by the Dodgers at season's end. He also reportedly turned down a four-year offer from the New York Mets earlier this offseason.
Grandal, an All-Star in 2015, has batted .240 with 113 home runs and 339 RBIs in 726 games through seven seasons with the San Diego Padres and Dodgers.
His .792 OPS from 2014 to 2018 ranks third among catchers, trailing only Buster Posey and Willson Contreras.
Grandal, 30, has ranked within the top four in pitch framing each of the past four seasons, according to Baseball Prospectus. But he has also committed a major-league-leading 43 passed balls during that same period.
Those passed balls got Grandal benched in favor of Austin Barnes in the postseason, putting a bitter end on a 2018 season that saw Grandal post an .815 OPS and belt 24 home runs. He was booed by fans throughout Game 3 of the NL Championship Series amid his struggles.