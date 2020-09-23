Brewers' Adrian Houser struggles again in critical loss to Reds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI — With five games looming over four days to close the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers needed a deep and effective start from Adrian Houser on Wednesday night.

The right-hander couldn't deliver.

Houser struck out five but allowed five runs (four earned) and failed to get out of the fifth inning as the Brewers lost 6-1 to the Cincinnati Reds in the rubber match of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers (27-28) lost 6 of 10 games against the Reds (29-28), giving Cincinnati the head-to-head tiebreaker should the teams finish tied for a playoff spot.

Since allowing one earned run over 12 innings in his first two starts this season, Houser has gone 0-6 with an 8.37 ERA (40 earned runs in 43 innings) over his past nine outings. Most of those starts have fallen into two categories: He's either gotten knocked around early before settling in or seen a promising start derailed by running into trouble and failing to get out of an inning.

On Wednesday, Houser (1-6) was plagued by both issues. It started when Joey Votto snapped an 0-for-22 skid against Brewers pitching with a two-run home run in the first inning.