Brewers' Adrian Houser struggles again in critical loss to Reds

CINCINNATI — With five games looming over four days to close the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers needed a deep and effective start from Adrian Houser on Wednesday night.
The right-hander couldn't deliver.
Houser struck out five but allowed five runs (four earned) and failed to get out of the fifth inning as the Brewers lost 6-1 to the Cincinnati Reds in the rubber match of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
The Brewers (27-28) lost 6 of 10 games against the Reds (29-28), giving Cincinnati the head-to-head tiebreaker should the teams finish tied for a playoff spot.
Since allowing one earned run over 12 innings in his first two starts this season, Houser has gone 0-6 with an 8.37 ERA (40 earned runs in 43 innings) over his past nine outings. Most of those starts have fallen into two categories: He's either gotten knocked around early before settling in or seen a promising start derailed by running into trouble and failing to get out of an inning.
On Wednesday, Houser (1-6) was plagued by both issues. It started when Joey Votto snapped an 0-for-22 skid against Brewers pitching with a two-run home run in the first inning.
"He put a good swing on it," Houser said. "It was supposed to be a little bit more in and it leaked over the plate, and he did what he’s supposed to do with that pitch. It was just more execution right there."
Jesse Winker made it 3-0 with a solo home run in the fourth and the Reds broke the game open in the fifth. Shogo Akiyama flew out to open the inning but Nick Castellanos reached on a throwing error by Keston Hiura, end Houser's outing.
"I thought there were some encouraging things tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He was throwing harder, which is encouraging. After the home run to Votto, I thought he settled in and threw the ball really well."
Alex Claudio took over from Houser and walked Votto on four pitches. He left a 2-1 changeup over the plate to Suarez, who connected for his 15th home run of the season — and fifth against the Brewers.
All of the Reds' runs during the series came via home runs.
"Baserunners change your ability to pick a little bit more and to be a little bit more careful," Counsell said. "When guys are on base, there's less places to put them, less room to maneuver through an inning and maneuver through a lineup."
Milwaukee struck out 12 times against Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer.
Pitching on three days of rest, Bauer (5-4) went eight innings and held the Brewers to four hits and a walk while allowing only an RBI double by Orlando Arcia in the fifth.
The Brewers had a chance to get back into the game in the sixth. The first two batters reached but Bauer left them stranded by striking out Christian Yelich, Jedd Gyorko and Daniel Vogelbach.
Bauer didn't allow another baserunner until Avisail Garcia singled with two outs in the eighth.
"He used his breaking ball a lot more," Counsell said of Bauer. "We kind of expected that, he's been up in his breaking ball usage. He just threw a bunch of good sliders to our righties and a lot of good curveballs to our lefties. He pitched very well."
Milwaukee began the night tied with the Reds for the second and final National League wild card spot and a game back of the Cardinals for second place in the NL Central Division.
They'll be a game back of the Reds and two behind the Cardinals when they open their final series of the season Thursday in St. Louis.
"I think it's safe to say we have to win at least three (games) and probably four to assure getting in," Counsell said.
