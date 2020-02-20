Brewers added lots of big league experience with offseason pickups

Smoak leads that group having amassed 1,250 at-bats of the course of his 10-year big league career, the last five with Toronto.

"For us new guys who are veteran players (and) have been around the league for a little while, that's always comfort factor, rather than being a young guy coming up," Smoak said.

Stearns signed three pitchers over the winter — left-hander Brett Anderson and right-handers David Phelps and Josh Lindblom — with similar resumes. Anderson has logged 997⅓ innings in his 11-year career, while Phelps has covered 588 innings over the course of seven years and Lindblom followed five up-and-down years in the major leagues with five dominant seasons in Korea, where he pitched in 130 games.

And all 10 players are also around the same age — between 28 and 33 — which again, is not a coincidence.

The Brewers, like most teams, are an analytics-driven organization and the numbers are pretty clear that players more often than not compile their best seasons somewhere in that five-year age span.

Counsell pointed to that trend when discussing the addition of Garcia, which on the surface appeared to create a logjam in the outfield.