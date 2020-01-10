Brewers add veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko

MILWAUKEE — As the deadline approached to exchange salary offers with arbitration-eligible players, the Milwaukee Brewers remained busy Friday, adding veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.
Gyorko, 31, battled through back and wrist injuries that limited him to 62 games last season for the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. But he is a .245 career hitter with 112 home runs and 353 RBIs and with a career OPS of .796 against left-handed pitching, and would appear to be a natural fit to platoon at third base with Eric Sogard.
Gyorko also has the positional versatility the Brewers covet. He has played all four infield positions over the course of his career, including 278 starts at third base.
The signing, which will require removing a player from the team's 40-man roster and has not yet been made official, is the second in as many days for the Brewers. Milwaukee added veteran slugger Logan Morrison Thursday on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Morrison, 32, played in only 29 games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season but has 139 home runs and a .751 OPS in 10 seasons. He hit a career-best 38 home runs while slashing .246/.353/.516 with an .868 OPS in 149 games for Tampa Bay two years ago.
Primarily a first baseman throughout his career, Morrison also can play the in the outfield where he has made 245 career appearances in left.
Meanwhile, the Brewers had three arbitration-eligible players remaining: left-handed pitchers Josh Hader and Brent Suter, and recently acquired catcher Omar Narváez.
Hader is eligible for arbitration a year early thanks to "Super 2" status — afforded to the top 22% of players with between two and three years of MLB service time who spent at least 86 days on the big league roster last season — and he stands to earn a big raise from the $687,000 he made last year while posting a 2.62 ERA with 37 saves and a 16.4 strikeout rate in 61 appearances.
Projections from Sportrac and Baseball-Reference suggest Hader, 25, could earn around $4.6 million in 2020.
The Brewers faced a similar situation in 2018 when Corey Knebel, who reached Super 2 status after posting a 1.78 ERA with 39 saves and 126 strikeouts during an All-Star season in 2017, saw his salary jump from $538,000 to $3.65 million.
Suter, who returned from Tommy John surgery late in the season, also is eligible for arbitration after reaching Super 2 status. He made $568,300 last season.
Narváez, 27, was eligible for arbitration for the first time but according to reports, agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2.725 million. He earned $581,000 last season while playing for Seattle, which dealt him to Milwaukee last December for minor league pitcher Adam Hill.
Milwaukee also avoided arbitration by reaching agreements earlier this offseason with shortstop Orlando Arcia ($2.2 million), outfielder Ben Gamel ($1.4 million) and Knebel, who is expected to return from Tommy John surgery in May.
Teams and players can continue negotiating until their hearings, which are set to begin Feb. 3. If the two sides can't reach an agreement before that point, each makes a case before a three-person panel that will choose one offer or the other.
The Brewers have gone to a hearing just once during general manager David Stearns' tenure. That came in 2016, when the team won against right-hander Chase Anderson.
