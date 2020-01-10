Brewers add veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko

MILWAUKEE — As the deadline approached to exchange salary offers with arbitration-eligible players, the Milwaukee Brewers remained busy Friday, adding veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.

Gyorko, 31, battled through back and wrist injuries that limited him to 62 games last season for the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. But he is a .245 career hitter with 112 home runs and 353 RBIs and with a career OPS of .796 against left-handed pitching, and would appear to be a natural fit to platoon at third base with Eric Sogard.

Gyorko also has the positional versatility the Brewers covet. He has played all four infield positions over the course of his career, including 278 starts at third base.

The signing, which will require removing a player from the team's 40-man roster and has not yet been made official, is the second in as many days for the Brewers. Milwaukee added veteran slugger Logan Morrison Thursday on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Morrison, 32, played in only 29 games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season but has 139 home runs and a .751 OPS in 10 seasons. He hit a career-best 38 home runs while slashing .246/.353/.516 with an .868 OPS in 149 games for Tampa Bay two years ago.