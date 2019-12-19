Brewers add veteran first baseman Justin Smoak

MILWAUKEE — Another day, another signing for the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to multiple reports Thursday, Milwaukee agreed to terms with veteran first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year contract that includes an option for 2021.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network was first to report the agreement. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the contract was worth $4 million with a $5.5 million option, including a $1 million buyout.

Smoak, 33, fills a hole at first base created when the Brewers declined Eric Thames' $7.5 million option earlier this offseason.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smoak was limited by a leg injury to 121 games for Toronto last season, when he hit .208 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .748 OPS. A switch-hitter, he hit 19 home runs from the left side of the plate, power that should translate well in Miller Park.

The Rangers' first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2008 MLB draft, Smoak has a career slash line of .231/.324/.420 with 191 home runs and 555 RBIs since making his big league debut with Texas in 2010.

Smoak's best season came in 2017 when he hit .270 with 38 home runs an 90 RBIs for the Blue Jays, earning his only All-Star invitation along the way. Over his past three seasons, Smoak has hit 85 home runs with 228 RBIs and an .819 OPS.