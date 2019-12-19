Brewers add veteran first baseman Justin Smoak

MILWAUKEE — Another day, another signing for the Milwaukee Brewers.
According to multiple reports Thursday, Milwaukee agreed to terms with veteran first baseman Justin Smoak on a one-year contract that includes an option for 2021.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network was first to report the agreement. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the contract was worth $4 million with a $5.5 million option, including a $1 million buyout.
Smoak, 33, fills a hole at first base created when the Brewers declined Eric Thames' $7.5 million option earlier this offseason.
You have free articles remaining.
Smoak was limited by a leg injury to 121 games for Toronto last season, when he hit .208 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .748 OPS. A switch-hitter, he hit 19 home runs from the left side of the plate, power that should translate well in Miller Park.
The Rangers' first-round pick (No. 11 overall) in the 2008 MLB draft, Smoak has a career slash line of .231/.324/.420 with 191 home runs and 555 RBIs since making his big league debut with Texas in 2010.
Smoak's best season came in 2017 when he hit .270 with 38 home runs an 90 RBIs for the Blue Jays, earning his only All-Star invitation along the way. Over his past three seasons, Smoak has hit 85 home runs with 228 RBIs and an .819 OPS.
Smoak is the sixth player added by the Brewers since returning from baseball's winter meetings last week, following the acquisitions of starting pitchers Brett Anderson and Josh Lindblom, outfielder Avisail Garcia and infielders Ryon Healy and Eric Sogard.
Like the Sogard deal, Smoak's signing won't become official until he passes a physical.
The addition of Smoak fills the last available opening on Milwaukee's 40-man roster. Any more acquisitions would have to be minor league or non-roster deals that include an invitation to spring training or would require a trade to clear roster space.