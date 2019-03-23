The Milwaukee Brewers came to terms with veteran reliever Alex Wilson on Friday in hopes of helping their vaunted bullpen, which is entering the season without a couple of its most imposing pieces.
Wilson received a one-year deal for $750,000 plus performance bonuses, pending a physical. The 32-year-old right-hander has a 3.23 ERA in six major league seasons, the past four with Detroit.
Wilson would help cover the early-season void left by Corey Knebel, a 2017 All-Star, and Jeremy Jeffress, a 2018 All-Star, both of whom will begin the regular season on the injured list.
Jeffress is down with a sore right shoulder while Knebel is out with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow — the type of injury that sometimes ends in Tommy John surgery — and plans to see multiple doctors before deciding if he needs surgery.
“It’s going to take a week for him to compile some opinions from other doctors and then sit down and make a decision on what he feels is the best way to get this thing right,” manager Craig Counsell said.
Spangenberg, Saladino sent to minors
The Brewers set their Opening Day position player group, opting for extra coverage in the outfield instead of the infield. They will keep Ben Gamel, who will serve as the chief backup to starters Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun. He joins first baseman-outfielder Eric Thames, utility man Hernán Pérez and catcher Manny Piña.
Cory Spangenberg and Tyler Saladino, both of whom spent the spring trying to expand their skill sets as utility men, were optioned to Class AAA San Antonio.
Erceg's homer helps beat Reds
Third baseman Lucas Erceg hit a solo home run and Spangenberg drove in two runs before his departure during a 6-4 exhibition victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Phoenix.
Brewers starter Zach Davies gave up four runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings.
Reds All-Star second baseman and former Brewers player Scooter Gennett injured his groin while fielding a grounder, was helped off the field and will have an MRI.