Brewers add super utility player coming off suspension to the mix

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers made a quiet move Thursday, signing infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

Reyes, 27, missed last season after he received an 80-game suspension for using a substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

That suspension is complete because Major League Baseball played only 60 games last season, so Reyes would be eligible immediately to play if he made the team.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said in an interview with Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that he and his staff were confident that Reyes had learned his lesson.

"On any signing of this sort, we're clearly going to do our homework," Stearns said. "This is a player who made a mistake, who has a reputation and background as someone [for whom] we believe this was an isolated mistake. So we'll move forward."