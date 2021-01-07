Brewers add super utility player coming off suspension to the mix

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers made a quiet move Thursday, signing infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training.
Reyes, 27, missed last season after he received an 80-game suspension for using a substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
That suspension is complete because Major League Baseball played only 60 games last season, so Reyes would be eligible immediately to play if he made the team.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said in an interview with Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that he and his staff were confident that Reyes had learned his lesson.
"On any signing of this sort, we're clearly going to do our homework," Stearns said. "This is a player who made a mistake, who has a reputation and background as someone [for whom] we believe this was an isolated mistake. So we'll move forward."
Reyes, who was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2012, made his MLB debut in 2018 and slashed .293/.349/.483 with three home runs, seven RBIs and an .832 OPS in 18 games. He made 71 appearances for Pittsburgh in 2019 but batted just .203 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and a .596 OPS but posted an .885 OPS at Triple-A Indianapolis.
Despite his offensive struggles with the Pirates, Reyes made a positive impression with his defensive performance, covering all three outfield spots while also seeing time at second base, third base and shortstop.
The Brewers have placed a premium on positional versatility and Reyes seems to fit that mold, making him a candidate to fill a super-utility role along the lines of Hernan Perez in years past.
The Brewers also have time to let him develop with two minor-league options remaining, making it ta low-risk, high-upside deal that provides depth without significantly impacting the team's budget.
The Brewers have yet to make any significant moves with a little more than a month before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for the start of spring training. Their most notable transactions this offseason have been a trade that sent reliever Corey Knebel to the Dodgers for left-handed reliever Leo Crawford and signing free agent catcher Luke Maile to a one-year contract.
The Brewers also have signed four other players to minor-league deals: outfielders Dylan Cozens and Dustin Peterson, first baseman Zach Greene and left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner.
All four have been invited to spring training, which is slated to begin Feb. 12 in Phoenix.