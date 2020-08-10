Brewers activate infielder Luis Urias from injured list

MILWAUKEE — Luis Urías is finally getting his chance.
The Milwaukee Brewers activated the infielder from the injured list Monday and he was with the team when it opened a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.
To make room for Urías on the roster, the Brewers designated Logan Morrison for assignment.
Urias was in the starting lineup Monday night, batting seventh and playing second base. Manager Craig Counsell expects Urias to see most of his action there and at shortstop, though an occasional appearance at third base is possible.
"I don't think the way our roster is going to shake out that there will be as much (opportunity at third base), but if injuries happen, the answer that question could change, and game situations could change that," Counsell said. "But he's an infielder, and I'd have no problem with putting him at third base."
Urías, 23, came to the Brewers along with left-hander Eric Lauer in a November trade that sent outfielder Trent Grisham and right-handed starter Zach Davies to the San Diego Padres.
Expected to challenge Orlando Arcia for the starting job at shortstop, Urías' road to Milwaukee has taken a number of detours. He suffered a fractured wrist while playing winter ball. After undergoing surgery to repair his hamate bone, Urías was sidelined when the Brewers opened spring training.
He was close to seeing action in Cactus League play when baseball suspended spring training and delayed the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the extra time allowed him to fully heal and rehab the injury, Urías was sidelined again when summer camp opened after testing positive for COVID-19.
Urías was isolated in an apartment waiting to take the field — finally getting cleared to do so on July 25.
"It's been a tough couple of weeks for him," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said last month. "I know Luis is enormously frustrated."
Once the Padres' top minor league prospect who can play three infield positions, Urías slashed .221/.318/.332 in 302 big league appearances over the past two seasons.
He struggled in an April stint with San Diego last year, batting .083 in 11 games but after returning to Class AAA, Urías found his groove and returned to the Padres in July. He spent the rest of the year with San Diego and batted .241 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .692 OPS in 60 games, attracting the Brewers' interest after Arcia regressed both offensively and defensively in 2019.
"This is a really good kid who just wants to play baseball but he's had hurdles put in front of him ever since we acquired him," Stearns said. "It certainly hasn't tempered our excitement for him. We look forward to seeing him on the field."
Short time in Milwaukee
Morrison split time between first base and designated hitter this season and hit .120 (3-for-25) with a home run, two RBIs and eight strikeouts in 28 plate appearances.
Signed as a minor league free agent in January, Morrison was invited to big league camp and was forcing his way on to the Opening Day roster by slashing .300/.364/.600 with three home runs, seven RBI and a .965 OPS.
Despite his ability to provide power off the bench in late-game situations, Morrison had competition for the 26th and final roster spot but when baseball returned with expanded rosters following its coronavirus hiatus, Morrison's spot on the team was secured.
"When we cut rosters down, I think is when we really knew this day was going to be coming," Counsell said. "It got delayed a little bit with Ryan (Braun)'s injury, but other than that we knew it was coming."
Braun in Appleton
Braun was in Appleton on Monday and was scheduled to take part in a scrimmage at the team's alternate training camp as he works his way back from an infected right index finger that landed him on the IL July 30.
The Brewers sent Braun to Appleton with a goal of getting him at-bats against live pitching, something he didn't do much of in summer camp thanks to a sore oblique and only saw limited action in spring training.
"He just hasn’t gotten a lot of at-bats at this point," Counsell said. "They’ve been scattered. He hasn’t gotten consistent at-bats."
Around the horn
The Brewers have scored just one run in the first inning of games this season. ... Outfielder Christian Yelich came into Monday's game batting .300 (6-for-20) with three home runs, six RBIs and eight walks over his last six games after starting the season 1-for-27. ... Six of Yelich's first seven hits this season have been for extra-bases (double, triple, four home runs). ... Since switching to the National League for the 1998 season, the Brewers are 167-191 in interleague play, including a 2-2 mark this season. ... Milwaukee is 5-0 when outhitting its opponent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!