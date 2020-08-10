Brewers activate infielder Luis Urias from injured list

He was close to seeing action in Cactus League play when baseball suspended spring training and delayed the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the extra time allowed him to fully heal and rehab the injury, Urías was sidelined again when summer camp opened after testing positive for COVID-19.

Urías was isolated in an apartment waiting to take the field — finally getting cleared to do so on July 25.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for him," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said last month. "I know Luis is enormously frustrated."

Once the Padres' top minor league prospect who can play three infield positions, Urías slashed .221/.318/.332 in 302 big league appearances over the past two seasons.

He struggled in an April stint with San Diego last year, batting .083 in 11 games but after returning to Class AAA, Urías found his groove and returned to the Padres in July. He spent the rest of the year with San Diego and batted .241 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .692 OPS in 60 games, attracting the Brewers' interest after Arcia regressed both offensively and defensively in 2019.