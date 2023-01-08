 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brewers acquire right-hander Joseph Hernandez from Mariners for Justin Topa

Brewers relief pitcher Justin Topa throws to a Dodgers batter during Game 1 of a National League wild card series last season in Los Angeles. 

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners on Saturday acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers.

Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.

He was out until August while recovering from a right forearm flexor strain.

Topa has a career record of 0-1 with an 8.35 RA in 17 appearances.

Hernandez, 22, was 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA while striking out 143 and walking 54 in 116 2/3 innings for Single-A Modesto last season.

