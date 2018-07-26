The Milwaukee Brewers acquired pitching help with a trade for veteran reliever Joakim Soria on Thursday afternoon, then started an eight-game trip with a 7-5 victory against the host San Francisco Giants.
Ryan Braun and Erik Kratz hit run-scoring singles in the eighth inning to spark Milwaukee in the first of a four-game series at AT&T Park.
The game was tied at 2 before Braun singled to left and Kratz followed with a single to center for a 4-2 lead.
Buster Posey’s groundout drove in a run in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Giants within one, but Jesus Aguilar hit an RBI single and Travis Shaw followed with a two-run home run as the Brewers (59-46) remained 2½ games behind the Chicago Cubs (60-42) in the NL Central.
Brewers closer Corey Knebel struggled in the ninth, allowing two runs before striking out Nick Hundley, who was the tying run, looking for the final out.
Christian Yelich tied the game at 2 with a solo home run in the sixth inning. He also drove in the game’s first run with a groundout in the first inning.
Prior to the game, Brewers general manager David Stearns turned to the Chicago White Sox for bullpen help as the trade deadline approaches.
Stearns plucked Soria from Chicago’s relief corps in exchange for pitching prospects Kodi Medeiros and Wilber Perez.
Soria, 34, has been a force at the back end of the White Sox bullpen this season. He’s converted 16 of 19 save opportunities while posting a 2.56 ERA over 40 appearances with 49 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP in 38⅔ innings.
“I’m just going there to try to help them in whatever situation they feel I’m fit for,” Soria told MLB.com. “And I’m going to be ready for them for every type of scenario they can put me.”
Chicago acquired Soria in January from the Kansas City Royals, where he spent the previous two seasons. He broke into the big leagues in 2007 and saved 160 games while going 13-15 with a 2.40 ERA before Tommy John surgery wiped out his entire 2012 campaign.
After the Royals declined his option for 2013, he signed a two-year deal with the Rangers, who dealt him to Detroit at the trade deadline in 2014.
Ironically, that same deal brought Corey Knebel to Texas, which shipped him to Milwaukee as part of a package for Yovani Gallardo six months later.
Soria spent just one year with the Tigers. He was moved to Pittsburgh at the deadline in 2005 and posted a 2.03 ERA in 29 appearances, then struck out all three batters in his one inning of work in the National League wild card game that fall.
He returned to the Royals that winter on a three-year, $25 million contract and went 9-11 with a 3.89 ERA and two saves in 129 appearances before moving to the White Sox.
Overall, Soria is 28-34 with a 2.84 ERA and 220 saves over 11 seasons.
“This is a guy who has effectively handled some very close games and high-leverage situations this year,” Sterns said. “We feel great bringing him into the fold.”
He joins a bullpen that has been one of the game’s best this season, and a primary reason why the Brewers led the NL Central for much of the year. Milwaukee’s relievers have a 3.31 ERA, good for third in the National League and fifth in baseball thanks to dominant campaigns from left-hander Josh Hader and right-hander Jeremy Jeffress.
That duo has handed leads to Knebel on a regular basis but after striking out 126 batters in 76 innings of work and converting 39 of 45 save opportunities last season, Knebel has struggled with command at times and took a 3.62 ERA into Thursday’s game.
Acquiring Soria did not come cheap. Medeiros, Milwaukee’s first-round pick in the 2014 draft (No. 12 overall), was having a solid year at Class AA Biloxi, where he was 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 20 appearances (15 starts).
Perez, 20, was in his second season with Milwaukee’s Dominican Summer League squad and had a 5-1 record with a 2.01 ERA through eight starts.
“This is the price of poker,” Stearns said. “We view Soria as one of the better available arms on the market this year and he fits our team well.”
Milwaukee cleared a spot on its 40-man roster for Soria by transferring Brent Suter to the 60-day disabled list but will need to make a move to add him to the active roster when he joins the team.
Arcia recalled
The Brewers recalled shortstop Orlando Arcia from Class AAA Colorado Springs and optioned right-hander Jorge Lopez to the Sky Sox.