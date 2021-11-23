Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Cleveland, reportedly have deal with catcher Pedro Severino

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash and reportedly have a deal with catcher Pedro Severino.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the trade for Mejia on Monday.
Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts. The right-hander struck out 47 and walked 24 in 52 1/3 innings.
In six relief appearances, Mejia posted a 1.80 RA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 10 innings.
Cleveland signed him in 2013 from the Dominican Republic.
Severino and Milwaukee are in agreement on a one-year, $1.9 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Sunday.
The deal is pending a physical.
Severino, 28, will join Omar Narvaez at catcher and has incentives in the deal that can earn him another $400,000.
Severino has spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. He batted .248 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs in 2021.