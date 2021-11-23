 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Cleveland, reportedly have deal with catcher Pedro Severino
0 Comments
topical alert

Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Cleveland, reportedly have deal with catcher Pedro Severino

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash and reportedly have a deal with catcher Pedro Severino.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the trade for Mejia on Monday.

Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts. The right-hander struck out 47 and walked 24 in 52 1/3 innings.

In six relief appearances, Mejia posted a 1.80 RA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 10 innings.

Cleveland signed him in 2013 from the Dominican Republic.

Severino and Milwaukee are in agreement on a one-year, $1.9 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Sunday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Severino, 28, will join Omar Narvaez at catcher and has incentives in the deal that can earn him another $400,000.

Severino has spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. He batted .248 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs in 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers guard Johnny Davis shares how the Badgers took control from Aggies

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics