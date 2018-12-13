The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday that have acquired left-handed pitcher Alex Claudio from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Competitive Round A pick in the 2019 draft, currently projected to be No. 40 overall.
Claudio, who turns 27 on January 31, is 13-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 12 saves in 208 career games (two starts) over five seasons with the Rangers.
He went 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and one save in a team-leading 66 games (one start) in 2018. He led the Rangers in appearances for the second straight season.
"We are excited to add another talented left-handed reliever to our bullpen," said general manager David Stearns said in a statement. "Over his young Major League career, Alex has proven to be one of the most consistent and durable lefty relievers in baseball."