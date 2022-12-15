 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brewers acquire infielder Owen Miller from Guardians

Owen Daniels with Indians, AP generic file photo

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller flips the ball to first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Seth Beer during the seventh inning on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Cleveland.

 DAVID DERMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named and cash.

Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers, 51 RBIs, a .301 on-base percentage and .351 slugging percentage in 130 games with the Guardians last season. He primarily played first base but also made appearances at second base and third.

The Brewers made room for Miller on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment.

Cleveland’s decision to trade Miller comes after the Guardians signed first baseman Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract.

This represents a homecoming for Miller, who was born in the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon, Wisconsin.

“Owen is someone we are happy to add to our infield mix," Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “He brings a combination of athleticism and versatility that helps enhance our depth across the diamond. And bringing home a hometown product is always a nice bonus.”

Miller’s ability to play multiple infield positions could help the Brewers make up for the loss of utilityman Jace Peterson, who signed a $9.5 million, two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics this week.

