Brewers acquire first baseman Rowdy Tellez from Blue Jays; rain postpones Tuesday's game

NEW YORK — Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed a need by trading with a fellow contender for the second time in less than seven weeks.

The National League Central-leading Brewers added a power-hitting first baseman, acquiring left-handed hitting Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

Tellez, 26, had been with the Blue Jays’ Class AAA Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games. He hit 21 homers for Toronto in 2019 and had an .886 OPS in 35 games last season.

“This is a player who has consistently put the bat on the ball and he’s consistently hit the ball hard — those are two pretty good attributes for major league hitters,” Stearns said. “He has a long track record of success in the minor leagues. He got off to a little bit of a slow start this year at the major league level. We think the underlying ingredients are pretty sound. We think he should be able to perform at the major league level. He’s going to get a shot.”

The Brewers needed some help at first base. Daniel Vogelbach is on the injured list due to a strained left hamstring and isn’t expected to return until August.