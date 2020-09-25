Brewers ace Corbin Burnes goes on injured list with strained left oblique

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes' regular season is done and his availability for any potential postseason appearances is doubtful after an MRI revealed a strained left oblique, landing him on the 10-day injured list.
The Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander took the mound Thursday night vying for the NL ERA crown but was pulled in the fourth inning because of what the team described as back tightness.
"I had some tightness in the last one, had some tightness throughout the week but was fine going into it," Burnes said. "Coming out (of the game), I knew there was an issue in there. And then they brought up let's get some images and see what it kind of looks like.
"After talking to the doctors and knowing exactly what it was, I knew it was going to be some time before I was able to get back out there."
Burnes wasn't scheduled to start again during the regular season, though could have been a relief option, if necessary, in Sunday's series finale. That option is off the table for the time being and neither Burnes nor manager Craig Counsell know when he might be available should the Brewers clinch a playoff berth this weekend.
"We're 12 hours into this," Counsell said. "We know it's severe enough that we would not expect him for the first round at all. Second round (is) probably doubtful, but we'll kind of see as we go here."
The injury is a bittersweet end to what's been a breakout season for the 25-year-old.
After going 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA last season, Burnes spent most of the winter rebuilding himself at the team's spring training facility in Phoenix and was already in game-shape when camp opened in February. Burnes picked up where he left off when the Brewers returned from the coronavirus hiatus, posting a 3.38 ERA in four appearances (one start) to begin the season.
Burnes' season took off when moved into the starting rotation on Aug. 18. In his seven starts before facing the Cardinals on Thursday, he went 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA. He held opposing batters to a .161 batting average and .436 OPS while striking out 59 over 40 innings, putting him in the conversation for NL Cy Young Award honors.
Overall, Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 12 appearances this season, including nine starts.
"Looking back, it's been a pretty successful year," Burnes said. "I came out and did what I wanted to as far as preparation each week, mentality (and) pitch mix. Those are all some positives to take away from it.
"Obviously, the ultimate goal is to get into the postseason, so I'll do my best cheerleading from the dugout to try to get these guys going and hopefully at least get into the postseason."
First baseman/outfielder Ryon Healy was recalled from the alternate training camp to replace Burnes on the active roster while right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen also was added to the active roster as the Brewers' 29th man for their doubleheader against the Cardinals on Friday.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.