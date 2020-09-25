Brewers ace Corbin Burnes goes on injured list with strained left oblique

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes' regular season is done and his availability for any potential postseason appearances is doubtful after an MRI revealed a strained left oblique, landing him on the 10-day injured list.

The Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander took the mound Thursday night vying for the NL ERA crown but was pulled in the fourth inning because of what the team described as back tightness.

"I had some tightness in the last one, had some tightness throughout the week but was fine going into it," Burnes said. "Coming out (of the game), I knew there was an issue in there. And then they brought up let's get some images and see what it kind of looks like.

"After talking to the doctors and knowing exactly what it was, I knew it was going to be some time before I was able to get back out there."

Burnes wasn't scheduled to start again during the regular season, though could have been a relief option, if necessary, in Sunday's series finale. That option is off the table for the time being and neither Burnes nor manager Craig Counsell know when he might be available should the Brewers clinch a playoff berth this weekend.