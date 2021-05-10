Brewers 2020 first-round pick Garrett Mitchell is still playing the waiting game

"He's a talented kid," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "There’s no question he’s an incredibly talented young player, and there’s also no question he’s got a lot of work to do, a lot of things to get better at."

Putting up numbers like that only to head to the minor leagues would be understandably disappointing, no matter how unrealistic such an outcome is for someone in Mitchell's position. He insists, though, that wasn't the case and instead, he's using it as motivation during this next phase of his young career.

"Just because I had a good 30 at-bats I’m going to go and skip four levels and play in 'The Show,'" Mitchell said. "It was definitely a boost for me — especially after, really, a year of not playing but I try not to focus on that too much specifically just because that was a small portion versus going through the next 120 games and just trying to stay healthy and as consistent as possible."

Helping Mitchell get better is Erickson's job, and based on what he saw from the prospect during camp, it won't be a difficult process. As much as he impressed Milwaukee's staff with his on-field abilities, Mitchell's mental approach and willingness to learn were just as encouraging as anything he did with a bat or his glove.