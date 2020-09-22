Brett Anderson's pitching, Eric Sogard's hitting lead Brewers past Reds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI — Brett Anderson struck out seven and Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

Anderson allowed a two-run home run to Nick Castellanos in the first inning but gave up only three more hits and didn't walk a batter in his second consecutive six-inning start.

Tyrone Taylor hit a solo home run in the fifth off Reds starter Sonny Gray, who struck out eight while allowing two hits and a walk over five innings.

The Brewers tied the game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Orlando Arcia and took the lead when Sogard followed with his second double of the game.

Devin Williams preserved the lead with five strikeouts over two innings. Josh Hader stuck out two in the ninth for his 11th save.