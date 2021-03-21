Brett Anderson serves important purpose in Brewers' rotation

"You never want to have too many of the same guy because in a three-game series it might come into play," Anderson said.

Anderson, 33, went 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 10 starts last season and returned to the Brewers on a one-year, $2.5 million contract at the start of spring training. A severe winter storm in Texas, combined with the COVID-19 protocols following his signing, left Anderson a little behind schedule to start camp, but has made four appearances, going 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA.

Against the Reds on Saturday, Anderson allowed six hits and a walk over four scoreless innings.

"That's what you expect from Brett," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "What I thought was noticeable last night was the pace that he pitched with. He started to make it uncomfortable for hitters."

Anderson said the expedited pace was "a little bit" intentional but had to do more with circumstance than a specific intention.

"I’m a little more methodical with runners on because I don’t want to rush and stuff like that, but with nobody on I like to get it and go and keep the defense on their toes," Anderson said. "Baseball is pretty boring for the most part, so I try to limit that and keep it going as quick as possible."

