Brett Anderson scheduled to make his Brewers' pitching debut Friday

The Brewers needed an additional catcher after Manny Pina took a foul tip off his hand during Tuesday night's game.

“Manny got a little banged up and is pretty sore today,” Counsell said. “Activating Jacob should allow us to avoid having to use him."

To clear space on the active roster, the Brewers optioned reliever Bobby Wahl to the alternate training facility. The hard-throwing right-hander had appeared in three games, allowing three runs over 2⅓ innings. He allowed two home runs, including a tiebreaking two-run shot by Adam Fraizer on Tuesday.

Wahl missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL so by sending him to Appleton, the Brewers are hoping regular work will help him establish consistency with his command.

"His misses (around the strike zone) were just too big yesterday," Counsell said. "Just being on the mound is going to help him get better with that. Because he hasn't been on the mound very much the last few years, it's important and he'll definitely be able to do that once he gets to Appleton.

"I anticipate we'll see him (with the Brewers) again, for sure."

All hands on deck