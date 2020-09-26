Brett Anderson gets the call for Brewers' critical regular-season finale

There will be a lot on the line Sunday when Brett Anderson takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers' regular-season finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
"It’s exciting," the veteran left-hander said Saturday afternoon. "You want to be out there and you want to be relied on in those situations to give your team a chance to win. I’ve been around long enough that I’ve been on the positive end of some of those games and the negative end of some of those games so you kind of channel that energy and hopefully good things happen tomorrow."
For Anderson, Sunday's start could represent his last chance to boost his stock heading into what will likely be an uncertain offseason.
Anderson's one-year, $5 million contract was among the flurry of signings president of baseball operations David Stearns made in early December 2019. Unlike the majority of those deals, however, Anderson's contract did not include an option for 2021, making him a free agent when the season comes to an end.
Pitching for a chance to make the playoffs is part of the reason Anderson chose to sign with Milwaukee, but the year didn't go quite the way he had hoped. Aside from the three-month hiatus after baseball shut down during spring training, Anderson had to wait a little longer to make his first appearance because of a blister on his pitching hand.
He finally made his debut on Aug. 3 and after covering a total of 11 innings over his first three starts, Anderson has been a reliable innings-eater for Milwaukee, working at least six innings in six straight starts while posting a 4.00 ERA.
Anderson had his best outing of the season in his previous start when he held the Reds to two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out a season-high seven without walking a batter over six innings.
"I’ve been healthy and for the most part given us a chance to win," Anderson said. "Whether it’s 60 games or 162 games, there’s spots where you’d like to pitch better or you’d like to do things a little different. But for the most part I’ve been able to go out there and make pitches and given us a chance to win.
"Hopefully I can finish on a positive note and we’ll see what happens."
Rasmussen still learning
Brewers manager Craig Counsell hasn't lost confidence Drew Rasmussen despite a string of recent struggles, including a blowup outing in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.
The hard-throwing rookie right-hander allowed three runs during a six-run fifth inning and has given up seven on six hits, including three home runs, and two walks over his past two outings to send his ERA skyrocketing from 1.98 to 5.87.
"He's got a really good arm," Counsell said. "I still think he can get big outs for us."
Milwaukee's sixth pick in the 2018 MLB draft, Rasmussen, 25, made his big-league debut on Aug. 19 with two scoreless innings against the Twins. He gave up two runs his next time out but allowed just one over his next eight outings with 13 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings during that stretch.
Braun cools off
Ryan Braun's home run to lead off the fourth inning Saturday snapped an 0-for-8 stretch.
Braun had been one of Milwaukee's hottest hitters to start September, batting .400 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 RBIs and a 1.307 OPS through his first 13 games this month but had gone 1-for-16 with five strikeouts in the five games prior to Saturday night.
He hasn't been alone in his offensive struggles. The Brewers have underperformed at the plate all season but entered play Saturday having scored just 13 runs in the first six games of their season-ending road trip.
"We gotta score runs and it's a collective effort to do it," Counsell said. "Waiting for Ryan Braun to be the only guy to get that big hit, it's not a great formula to play offense with."
Braun has been playing through back issues over the past week, which may have been part of the reason for his slump, but after playing right field in both games of the doubleheader Friday he was in the field again Saturday night.
"He's healthy enough to play the field," Counsell said.
Peralta returns
Freddy Peralta was back in St. Louis and reinstated from the paternity list for Saturday night's game after traveling to Milwaukee for the birth of his first child.
"He actually got here last night so he got a full night of sleep, which is not common when you're a new father," Counsell said. "So everything is good."
With his ability to work multiple innings, Peralta gives Counsell a valuable weapon out of the bullpen in Milwaukee's final two games. In 14 appearances, including one start, Peralta is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and has struck out 44 batters in 27⅓ innings.
