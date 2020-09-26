Brett Anderson gets the call for Brewers' critical regular-season finale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be a lot on the line Sunday when Brett Anderson takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers' regular-season finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"It’s exciting," the veteran left-hander said Saturday afternoon. "You want to be out there and you want to be relied on in those situations to give your team a chance to win. I’ve been around long enough that I’ve been on the positive end of some of those games and the negative end of some of those games so you kind of channel that energy and hopefully good things happen tomorrow."

For Anderson, Sunday's start could represent his last chance to boost his stock heading into what will likely be an uncertain offseason.

Anderson's one-year, $5 million contract was among the flurry of signings president of baseball operations David Stearns made in early December 2019. Unlike the majority of those deals, however, Anderson's contract did not include an option for 2021, making him a free agent when the season comes to an end.