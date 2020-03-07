Brent Suter roughed up as Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2
Brent Suter roughed up as Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2

PHOENIX — Brent Suter allowed six hits and five earned runs over two innings Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers dropped an 11-2 Cactus League decision to the Texas Rangers at American Family Fields.

The left-hander surrendered two-run home runs to catcher Jeff Mathis and infielder Isiah-Kiner Falefa in the fourth inning as the Rangers opened a 7-0 lead. Matt Duffy added an RBI single off Suter in the fifth.

Left-handed starter Brett Anderson also struggled, allowing four hits and three earned runs over 2⅔ innings.

Orlando Arcia hit a solo home run for Milwaukee.

