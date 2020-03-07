Brent Suter roughed up as Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2

PHOENIX — Brent Suter allowed six hits and five earned runs over two innings Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers dropped an 11-2 Cactus League decision to the Texas Rangers at American Family Fields.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The left-hander surrendered two-run home runs to catcher Jeff Mathis and infielder Isiah-Kiner Falefa in the fourth inning as the Rangers opened a 7-0 lead. Matt Duffy added an RBI single off Suter in the fifth.

Left-handed starter Brett Anderson also struggled, allowing four hits and three earned runs over 2⅔ innings.

Orlando Arcia hit a solo home run for Milwaukee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0