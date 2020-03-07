Brent Suter roughed up as Brewers fall to Rangers 11-2

PHOENIX — Brent Suter allowed six hits and five earned runs over two innings Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers dropped an 11-2 Cactus League decision to the Texas Rangers at American Family Fields.
You have free articles remaining.
The left-hander surrendered two-run home runs to catcher Jeff Mathis and infielder Isiah-Kiner Falefa in the fourth inning as the Rangers opened a 7-0 lead. Matt Duffy added an RBI single off Suter in the fifth.
Left-handed starter Brett Anderson also struggled, allowing four hits and three earned runs over 2⅔ innings.
Orlando Arcia hit a solo home run for Milwaukee.