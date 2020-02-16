Brent Suter, Brewers avoid arbitration after reaching 2-year, $2.5 million deal

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter reached a two-year, $2.5 million deal Sunday that avoids an arbitration hearing that had been set for next week.
Suter returned from Tommy John surgery last September and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances, helping the Brewers earn an NL wild-card spot.
Suter had mostly been a starter the previous two seasons with Milwaukee before having elbow surgery in July 2018. He is expected to be used out of the bullpen this year.
Suter said Sunday that being healthy and having a full camp to prepare for the season were some of his goals heading into this year.
"It's kind of what I've been shooting for this whole time," Suter said at the Brewers' spring training facility in Arizona. "Having a good camp, feeling great, trying to stay healthy all year."
With an arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday, Brewers general manager David Stearns said the looming deadline helped seal the deal.
"Deadlines generally get both parties to the table," Stearns said Sunday, "and I think all involved are happy we were able to get a settlement."
The 30-year-old Suter made $568,300 last year. He asked in arbitration for a $1.25 million salary this year and the Brewers offered $825,000.
"He's someone who's done everything we've asked of him," Stearns said praising Suter's efforts with the Brewers. "He's been bounced back and forth to Triple-A, he's been bounced back and forth from the rotation to the pen, he's undergone a really unfortunate injury that he battled hard to get back, and then obviously contributed a great deal down our stretch run last year."
Suter gets a $100,000 signing bonus payable within 60 days and salaries of $900,000 this year and $1.5 million in 2021. His 2021 salary can escalate by up to $250,000 based on innings this year: $50,000 each for 80, 100, 120, 140 and 160.