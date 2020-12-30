Breaking down the offseason plans for NL Central teams

"Guys being able to condition their arms was probably a little more than maybe people may realize," Shildt said.

The always rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates could play a factor, especially if they elect to trade a starter such as Joe Musgrave to a division foe in an effort to build for the future.

"It would not be smart if we didn't basically (listen)," said manager Derek Shelton, speaking in general terms. "If we do make trades, we will make them for the betterment of the Pirates."

All four division playoff teams are in need of offensive rebounds. The Cubs finished 13th in the NL with 568 strikeouts and ninth with 74 home runs despite a power-tailored lineup.

The Reds were last in average (.212) and runs per game (4.05), with six-time All-Star Joey Votto hitting a career-low .226.

Without Lorenzo Cain — who opted out because of COVID-19 concerns — and a subpar season from 2018 NL Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich, the Brewers were 14th in runs scored (4.12) and 12th in on-base percentage (.313).

And the Cardinals finished last with 51 home runs, 14th in OPS (.694) and 13th in runs per game (4.14).