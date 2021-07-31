Braves thump Brewers behind Dansby Swanson's grand slam

Woodruff hit Joc Pederson’s foot with a pitch to open the fifth. Ozzie Albies doubled off the right-field wall, and Pederson was thrown out at the plate on Kolten Wong’s relay throw from Avisaíl García.

Eduardo Escobar made his first career start at first base, one night after hitting a homer in his Brewers’ debut while playing third base. He reached for a throw after third baseman Luis Urías made a diving grab of Austin Riley’s grounder and threw across the diamond to end the first inning.

Before the game, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said right-handers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19, while a third reliever, Jandel Gustave, was forced to miss the game due to contact tracing.

Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich tested positive for the coronavirus and was showing mild symptoms. Utilityman Jace Peterson was sidelined at the time due to contact tracing.

Asked if these new positives were connected to Yelich’s case, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said “no way to know that.”

Counsell said the team is “hoping we can minimize it and keep it where it is.”

The positive tests came after Cousins and Strickland, who Counsell said have had vaccinations, reported symptoms.