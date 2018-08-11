ATLANTA — Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Freddy Peralta entered Friday night’s start among the National League leaders in strikeouts with his fastball.
Apparently, the Atlanta Braves didn’t get the memo.
Peralta allowed a season-high seven earned runs on seven hits and five walks as the Braves, who are battling with the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, rolled to a 10-1 victory.
Ender Inciarte drove in four runs, Nick Markakis added three RBIs and Johan Camargo had two, helping the Braves win for the ninth time in 12 games. Atlanta began the night a game back in the NL East.
Peralta got knocked around for three innings, leaving after he was unable to retire the first three batters in the fourth. He allowed four doubles, all of which came on his fastball, and the Braves only swung and missed at two of his 62 fastballs on the night.
“Usually I can throw (my secondary pitches) for strikes, get ahead and then I can throw the fastball through and get some swings and misses,” Peralta said. “Today I wasn’t able to get ahead. I was working behind in the count a lot, and they were just kind of sitting on pitches.”
Peralta’s counterpart, newly acquired Kevin Gausman, pitched eight strong innings to win his SunTrust Park debut.
Milwaukee (66-53), which has dropped four of five to fall three games back of the Chicago Cubs (67-48) in the NL Central, had a runner in scoring position in the first and second against Gausman (6-9). After the threat in the second, he retired the next 12 batters before Mike Moustakas doubled in the sixth and scored on a single.
Gausman, making his first home appearance since getting traded from the major leagues’ worst team in Baltimore, allowed six hits and no walks, striking out eight and throwing 71 of 94 pitches for strikes. He pitched the entire game from the stretch, marking the first time he could remember doing so.
“It was something that was working in my bullpen,” Gausman said. “(Pitching coach Chuck Hernandez) was like, ‘You can pitch out the stretch the whole game if you want to.’ I felt like I really didn’t miss a beat. It didn’t feel weird at all.”
The Braves led 3-0 in the first on doubles by Markakis and Camargo and Inciarte’s single. They went up 5-0 in the third when Markakis walked and reached third as right fielder Eric Thames appeared to misjudge Camargo’s double near the wall. Inciarte’s single drove in both runners.
The lead swelled to 7-0 in the fourth on Freddie Freeman’s RBI single, which chased Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (5-3), and Markakis’ sacrifice fly.
Soria to DL
The Brewers placed right-hander Joakim Soria on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain and recalled right-handed reliever Adrian Houser.
He was injured while giving up a grand slam to Hunter Renfroe in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-4 home loss to San Diego, leaving the game after facing two batters. Soria has a 1.59 ERA in seven games since Milwaukee acquired him in a trade two weeks ago with the Chicago White Sox.
In 40 games overall, he is 0-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 16 saves in 20 chances.
New closer
Following Corey Knebel’s meltdown Thursday, manager Craig Counsell said he has removed the closer from his role.
Soria was a candidate to take over as closer. Counsell said he will play the matchups with Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress and Corbin Burnes taking the brunt of the innings, depending on the opposing lineup.
“We’ll have some ways we can go during the game, but nothing’s going to be kind of set in stone, and we’ll use them kind of to get outs,” Counsell said. “However it plays with obviously Josh being a good guy to match up ... with certain parts of the lineup, and J.J. fitting in some other parts and Corbin fitting in some other parts. That’s how we’ll approach it.”
Up next
Brewers left-hander Wade Miley (2-1, 2.10 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season and his first in over three years against Atlanta. Miley is coming off a no-decision against Colorado in which he gave up five hits, three runs and three walks in five innings.
Braves right-hander Julio Teheran (8-7, 4.48 ERA) has allowed 15 runs — 13 earned — in his past three starts, a span of 15 innings. A fixture in Atlanta’s rotation for the past six years, Teheran has given up 22 homers, second-most in the NL.