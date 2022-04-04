Brandon Woodruff's spring struggles continue in loss to Rangers

Brandon Woodruff’s spring troubles continued Sunday.
The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander allowed five runs — four earned — in five innings during a 13-2 exhibition loss to the Texas Rangers in Phoenix.
Two of the three hits allowed by Woodruff were home runs. He struck out five and walked two. He’ll likely finish spring training with a 10.80 ERA.
Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby gave up six runs — four earned — in 1⅓ innings.
Milwaukee’s defense didn’t help its pitchers, committing five errors.
Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe had RBI singles for the Brewers.