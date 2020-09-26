Brandon Woodruff's gem keeps playoff hopes alive for Brewers

ST. LOUIS — Brandon Woodruff had been waiting all season for an outing like Saturday night and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Milwaukee Brewers.
With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Woodruff held the Cardinals to just two hits and a walk while striking out 10 over eight innings, Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit solo home runs and Orlando Arcia finished with four hits to lead a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday evening at Busch Stadium.
Along with keeping themselves in the playoff hunt, the Brewers (29-30) prevented the Cardinals (29-28) from clinching their own postseason berth.
Woodruff (3-5) had pitched well this season but not as well as he'd hoped after landing on the NL All-Star team a year ago. He was 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA through his first seven starts but had gone 0-3 with a 3.72 ERA in the five ensuing starts despite holding opponents to a .190 batting average in that span.
Home runs and blowup innings were Woodruff's downfall during that stretch, but neither was an issue Saturday. Of the three baserunners he allowed, none got past first base; of the 11 balls Cardinals batters put in play, only three were fly balls.
Milwaukee's offense, which had been held to 13 runs over the first six games of its season-ending road trip through Cincinnati and St. Louis, couldn't do much against St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (5-3). The veteran right-hander gave up eight hits and walked three but held the Brewers to three runs while striking out three over 6⅔ innings, one out shy of matching his season high.
Arcia's one-out double in the third gave the Brewers their first baserunner. Omar Narváez followed with a single before Wainwright retired Avisail Garcia and Christian Yelich.
Wainwright's bid for a shutout was foiled when Braun and Vogelbach led off the fourth with back-to-back home runs. Wainwright got through the inning without further damage, then let the leadoff runner reach in each of the next two innings before getting out of trouble and was an out away from getting through the seventh when Arcia doubled to center.
Narváez sent Arcia home with a single to center and moved into scoring position when Garcia collected Milwaukee's third straight hit, bringing Wainwright's day to an end. Andrew Miller took over and walked Yelich to load the bases before striking out Braun to halt the rally.
Woodruff needed only five pitches to get through the bottom of the inning and had retired 19 batters in a row when Matt Carpenter drew a four-pitch walk with one out in the eighth.
Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 13th save of the season.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.