Brandon Woodruff's gem keeps playoff hopes alive for Brewers

ST. LOUIS — Brandon Woodruff had been waiting all season for an outing like Saturday night and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Milwaukee Brewers.

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Woodruff held the Cardinals to just two hits and a walk while striking out 10 over eight innings, Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit solo home runs and Orlando Arcia finished with four hits to lead a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday evening at Busch Stadium.

Along with keeping themselves in the playoff hunt, the Brewers (29-30) prevented the Cardinals (29-28) from clinching their own postseason berth.

Woodruff (3-5) had pitched well this season but not as well as he'd hoped after landing on the NL All-Star team a year ago. He was 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA through his first seven starts but had gone 0-3 with a 3.72 ERA in the five ensuing starts despite holding opponents to a .190 batting average in that span.

Home runs and blowup innings were Woodruff's downfall during that stretch, but neither was an issue Saturday. Of the three baserunners he allowed, none got past first base; of the 11 balls Cardinals batters put in play, only three were fly balls.