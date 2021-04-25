Brandon Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Jake Arrieta, Cubs

CHICAGO — Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Sunday.

Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has permitted one run and six hits in 19 innings covering three starts against the Cubs this year.

Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee's five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip.

Chicago finished with four hits, wasting a solid performance by Arrieta on a cold, windy day at Wrigley Field. The game-time temperature was 44 degrees, and the crowd of 10,343 bundled up in jackets, hooded sweatshirts and blankets.

Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander struck out eight and walked three.

Milwaukee got its first run on Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first. Arrieta retired 15 in a row after the Brewers' first four batters reached safely.

The Brewers put runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth, but Arrieta (3-2) escaped by striking out Shaw, Keston Hiura and Billy McKinney.