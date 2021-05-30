Brandon Woodruff tops Max Scherzer as Brewers sweep Nationals

WASHINGTON — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday.

“It was one big swing for us,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series.

Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA.

Woodruff has not allowed an earned run in four of his 11 starts this season. He became the eighth pitcher in franchise history to record 10 consecutive quality starts, and the first to do so since CC Sabathia, who had 13 in a row in 2008.

“Any time you get to go up against Max, it’s going to be a challenge,” Woodruff said. “He’s one of the best in the game and one of the best to ever do it.”

Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. This was his 101st outing of striking out at least 10, accounting for 36.6% of his career starts.

“I was able to execute pitches all day long except for that pitch to García,” Scherzer said.