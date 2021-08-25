Brandon Woodruff strikes out 10, Brewers beat Reds again

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1 on Wednesday night at American Family Field, extending their NL Central lead over the Reds to 9½ games.

Avisaíl García hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for the Brewers, who have won 12 of 15.

Woodruff (8-7), an All-Star in 2019 and 2021, struggled in his two previous starts, giving up six runs in five innings at St. Louis after lasting only three innings in Chicago against the Cubs. On Wednesday, he permitted only four hits and retired 13 straight batters during one stretch.

“The difference for me is just getting ahead. That’s like number one for me. When I can get ahead I’m able to locate the fastball, for the most part. It just helps me out so much more with everything else. That’s my game,” Woodruff said.

“In this game, there’s always a few moments when you have to really lock it in and just mentally slow things down. Sometimes there might be some calls that go your way, there might be some some calls that don’t go your way. I think the biggest thing is just staying within yourself and mentally just trying to slow things down.”

Woodruff struck out four Reds, including Joey Votto, two times each.