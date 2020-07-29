Brandon Woodruff strikes out 10 as Brewers shut out Pirates on one-hitter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the Brewers beat the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Woodruff (1-1) retired 19 of 21 batters, allowing a swinging bunt single to Phil Evans in the first. Pittsburgh didn’t manage another baserunner until Evans walked leading off the seventh. Woodruff’s stuff was so overpowering the Pirates only hit one ball to the outfield during his 6⅓ innings, a lazy flyball to left by Gregory Polanco in the fifth.

Relievers David Phelps, Devin Williams and Josh Hader finished the one-hitter. Woodruff, an All-Star last season, wasn’t aware how close the Brewers came to a combined no-hitter until Phelps told him afterward.

“I didn’t even realize it and then I thought back to the play where it was the grounder,” Woodruff said. “Maybe we can work on it a little bit and see if we can get it changed. But I did not realize it. Yeah, it was just a good night. It was making some good pitches and trying to take it pitch to pitch tonight, and it worked out.”

Woodruff threw 61 of his 92 pitches for strikes against a lineup that is struggling to produce. Nine of his strikeouts came on swings and misses.