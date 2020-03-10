Brandon Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Royals in Cactus League play

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Milwaukee Brewers took the lead on third baseman Ronny Rodriguez's two-run single in the seventh inning and added two more in the ninth to beat a Kansas City Royals split-squad 5-2 in a Cactus League game Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Second baseman Weston Wilson tripled home a run in the ninth for the Brewers, who had 10 hits and limited the Royals to four.
Milwaukee starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff gave up a run on two hits and struck out five in four innings. Reliever Josh Hader followed with a scoreless fifth inning.