Brandon Woodruff nearly flawless as Brewers beat Cubs 1-0 in series opener

MILWAUKEE — The same lineup that produced a season-high 19 runs in the Milwaukee Brewers’ previous game managed only one Friday night — a ninth-inning sacrifice fly by Ryan Braun — but thanks to Brandon Woodruff it turned out to be plenty.
The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out a career-high 12 batters over seven scoreless innings as the Brewers opened a crucial homestand with a 1-0 victory over the NL Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.
“Putting up all those runs last game, then tonight it comes down to the last inning and we only put up one,” Woodruff said. “It’s all good. As long as we’re winning ballgames, I don’t care how we win them.”
Christian Yelich had struck out three times before starting the Brewers’ rally with a walk against Rowan Wick to lead off the ninth. He moved to third on Jedd Gyorko’s single and, after Chicago (26-20) turned to reliever Jeremy Jeffress, came home on Braun’s fly ball.
“We had to find a way to win that game,” Braun said. “When our pitching is that good, we have to find a way to score a run.”
Woodruff didn’t allow a hit until Ian Happ led off the sixth inning with a single to center and faced a bit of a jam when Anthony Rizzo reached on a fielder’s choice that put two on with one out. It’s a situation that has been a bit of a problem for Woodruff over his past few starts as he’d breeze through the first few innings, run into trouble and see his outing come to an early end.
Woodruff avoided that outcome Friday. Willson Contreras popped out to foul territory down the first-base line for the second out and Kyle Schwarber grounded out to first to end the inning.
“I think the biggest difference was a little bit of a mentality change,” Woodruff said. “Taking a couple of deep breaths there and slowing things down and that allowed me to make a couple of big pitches to get out of the inning.”
He closed out his night by striking out the side in the seventh.
“He just pitched beautifully tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Kept executing pitches, kept executing pitches, kept coming at them. Whether it was mentality or just executing pitches, it was a wonderful job.”
Milwaukee wasn’t faring any better against Chicago starter Jon Lester. The left-hander struck out eight over six shutout innings, scattering three hits and a pair of walks.
Avisail Garcia went 2-for-3 with a walk but his base-running gaffe in the fifth cost the Brewers (20-22) one of their best scoring chances.
Tyrone Taylor led off the inning with a walk and took third on Garcia’s one-out single to right. With Keston Hiura at the plate, Garcia took off for second but catcher Contreras made a perfect throw to second baseman David Bote to get Garcia. Lester struck out Hiura to end the inning.
Brewers reliever Devin Williams and Josh Hader kept the game scoreless, striking out a pair each in the eighth and ninth, respectively.
Milwaukee pitchers extended their scoreless streak to 19 innings. The Brewers have pitched consecutive shutouts for the first time since Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 last season at Wrigley Field.
