Brandon Woodruff nearly flawless as Brewers beat Cubs 1-0 in series opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The same lineup that produced a season-high 19 runs in the Milwaukee Brewers’ previous game managed only one Friday night — a ninth-inning sacrifice fly by Ryan Braun — but thanks to Brandon Woodruff it turned out to be plenty.

The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out a career-high 12 batters over seven scoreless innings as the Brewers opened a crucial homestand with a 1-0 victory over the NL Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.

“Putting up all those runs last game, then tonight it comes down to the last inning and we only put up one,” Woodruff said. “It’s all good. As long as we’re winning ballgames, I don’t care how we win them.”

Christian Yelich had struck out three times before starting the Brewers’ rally with a walk against Rowan Wick to lead off the ninth. He moved to third on Jedd Gyorko’s single and, after Chicago (26-20) turned to reliever Jeremy Jeffress, came home on Braun’s fly ball.

“We had to find a way to win that game,” Braun said. “When our pitching is that good, we have to find a way to score a run.”