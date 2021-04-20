Brandon Woodruff leads Brewers past Padres in series opener

SAN DIEGO — Brandon Woodruff and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and Luis Urias homered in his return to Petco Park before leaving with an injury as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Monday night.

Billy McKinney also homered off Musgrove (2-2), who set a career-high with 13 strikeouts in his first home start since throwing the Padres' first no-hitter on April 9 at Texas. The big right-hander, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, is 0-2 since throwing the no-no.

Pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor hit Milwaukee's third homer of the night, off Drew Pomeranz, leading off the eighth.

Musgrove made just two mistakes and both went over the right field wall. Urias homered on Musgrove's first pitch of the third, his second, to tie the game at 1. McKinney homered with one out in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. It was his first.

Musgrove allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while walking one. His previous career high for strikeouts was 11 against St. Louis on Sept. 20 while he was with Pittsburgh. He was traded to his hometown Padres on Jan. 19.

Musgrove also caught a liner right back at him by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the sixth.