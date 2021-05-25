Brandon Woodruff dominates for Brewers, Josh Hader holds off Padres in 9th

MILWAUKEE — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended Monday night with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth.

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk.

Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.

“I was proud of the way we kept battling,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “I thought our at-bats against Hader were about as good as we could have.”

Brandon Woodruff (3-2) gave up three hits over seven innings against a Padres team that had won 12 of 13. He struck out eight and walked none.

“That’s a championship-level, playoff-caliber pitcher out there,” Tingler said. “We knew it was going to be a tough challenge tonight with him on the mound. We just weren’t able to square up enough heaters tonight and he got stronger as he went. ”

Woodruff hasn’t allowed a run in three of his nine starts this season.