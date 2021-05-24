Brandon Woodruff dominates but Brewers are forced to hold off Padres

“It’s good for everybody,” Tingler said. “Look, things can change quickly, but as of right now, I like the idea of everybody getting an extra day of rest in between their starts.”

Lamet made three starts and worked out of the bullpen twice in an effort to ease him back to form following a strained elbow ligament last September.

Trainer’s room

Padres:

Third baseman Manny Machado (shoulder tightness) was showing signs of improvement but was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game Monday. ... Outfielder Trent Grisham, who hasn’t played since homering Friday night, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised heel.



