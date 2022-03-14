 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brad Boxberger signs 1-year deal to stay in Brewers' bullpen

Brad Boxberger pitches, AP file photo

Brad Boxberger pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on March 14, 2021 in Peoria, Ariz.

 SUE OGROCKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Brad Boxberger will be back in the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen this season.

The Brewers announced Sunday they have signed the veteran right-hander to a one-year free agent deal that includes a club option for 2023.

Boxberger, 33, had a team-high 71 appearances last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 3.34 ERA and four saves as part of a bullpen headed by three-time All-Star closer Josh Hader and setup man Devin Williams. Boxberger struck out 83 and allowed 44 hits and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings.

He pitched two scoreless innings in the Brewers' NL Division Series loss to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Boxberger owns a career record of 27-34 with a 3.52 ERA and 496 strikeouts in 393 2/3 innings. He had an AL-leading 51 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 and had 32 saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018.

