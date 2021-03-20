Billy McKinney doing his best to impress Brewers' brass

For most players, spring training is nothing more than a process; re-establishing a routine and rhythm in preparation for the regular season, with statistics providing little more than confidence.

But for players such as outfielder Billy McKinney, who are trying to earn a roster spot while being out of minor league options, the luxury of a six-week ramp-up is diminished by a need to produce and impress.

"The stats don’t matter really, but they kind of do in my circumstance," McKinney said Saturday as he and the Milwaukee Brewers prepared to face the Cincinnati Reds in their first Cactus League night game. "It’s a little bit different because you kind of have to come in ready and prepared to show what you can do because obviously, the coaching staff hasn’t really seen you play yet."

McKinney, 23, has done a good job of finding the balance between those goals. Appearing in 13 of Milwaukee's first 18 games this spring, McKinney is batting .214 (6-for-28) with a .945 OPS. He's hit three home runs in his past two games, including a pair Friday in the Brewers' 9-3 victory over Arizona.

"It's a credit to him and what he's doing," manager Craig Counsell said. "He comes into camp and knows he has to show his best to make the club and that's what he's been doing."