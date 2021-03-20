 Skip to main content
Billy McKinney doing his best to impress Brewers' brass
BREWERS

Billy McKinney doing his best to impress Brewers' brass

For most players, spring training is nothing more than a process; re-establishing a routine and rhythm in preparation for the regular season, with statistics providing little more than confidence.

But for players such as outfielder Billy McKinney, who are trying to earn a roster spot while being out of minor league options, the luxury of a six-week ramp-up is diminished by a need to produce and impress.

"The stats don’t matter really, but they kind of do in my circumstance," McKinney said Saturday as he and the Milwaukee Brewers prepared to face the Cincinnati Reds in their first Cactus League night game. "It’s a little bit different because you kind of have to come in ready and prepared to show what you can do because obviously, the coaching staff hasn’t really seen you play yet."

McKinney, 23, has done a good job of finding the balance between those goals. Appearing in 13 of Milwaukee's first 18 games this spring, McKinney is batting .214 (6-for-28) with a .945 OPS. He's hit three home runs in his past two games, including a pair Friday in the Brewers' 9-3 victory over Arizona.

"It's a credit to him and what he's doing," manager Craig Counsell said. "He comes into camp and knows he has to show his best to make the club and that's what he's been doing."

Selected No. 24 overall by Oakland in the 2013 draft, McKinney has been involved in three high-profile trades. The A's dealt him to the Cubs for Jason Hammel and Jeff Samardzija at the deadline in 2014, and two years later he went to the Yankees as part of the Aroldis Chapman deal. He made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2018 but appeared in just two games before he was sent to Toronto in exchange for J.A. Happ.

McKinney played 84 games for the Blue Jays in 2019, batting .215 with 12 home runs, 28 RBIs and a .696 OPS. He appeared in just two games last season, spending most of his time on Toronto's taxi squad or at the Blue Jays' alternate training site.

"It was definitely a grind last year," McKinney said. "I was able to get in the cage and not really have to think about the game. I just focused on honing in on myself and my personal game. ... I obviously wanted to play but I was able to learn something new every day and try to get better."

When the Blue Jays placed McKinney on waivers in mid-September, the Brewers added him to their taxi squad. He was brought along for the NL wild card series in Los Angeles — had Milwaukee forced a third game McKinney might have seen action due to Ryan Braun's injury.

"It made things easier coming into camp because I felt like I kind of knew the guys a little bit," McKinney said. "It’s hard for guys coming in to a new team, not knowing anyone, so it was nice having those relationships already being built."

He was expected to compete for a backup job, along with Derek Fisher, another former first-round draft pick who came to the Brewers from Toronto and was also out of minor league options. Both, it seemed, were on track to make the roster as camp got underway but the addition of free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. filled one of the two likely spots.

McKinney's chances improved when Fisher was sidelined by a hamstring injury that could send him to the injured list to start the season, but he isn't letting that change his approach.

"I try to not think too much about it," McKinney said. "I try to not put too much pressure on myself. ... Just do my thing, play my game and not make too much of it."

Around the horn

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain and right-handed reliever Devin Williams were scheduled to make their Cactus League debuts Saturday night. ... Left-hander Eric Lauer and right-hander Josh Lindblom will pitch in a B-game against members of the Dodgers, including left-hander Clayton Kershaw, at Camelback Ranch. ... Counsell said the team is still interested in giving Orlando Arcia work at third base during spring training games, even after officially adding Travis Shaw to the roster.

On deck

Right-hander Freddy Peralta returns to the mound for his third spring appearance Sunday when the Brewers host the Seattle Mariners at American Family Fields. Peralta has struck out 10 while walking just two and has yet to allow a run in 3⅔ innings. Mariners left-hander James Paxon is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Cactus League game after doing most of his work this spring in B-games.

